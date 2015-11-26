FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stenprop says H1 HEPS of 4.88 cents
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stenprop says H1 HEPS of 4.88 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd :

* Basic earnings attributable to shareholders for six-month period to Sept.30, 2015 were 27.3 million euros (2014 pro forma: 9.2 million euros)

* EPS for six mths ended Sept.30 of 9.86 cents (2014 pro forma: 3.69 cents)

* Headline earnings for six months to September were 13.5 million euros (2014 pro forma: 11.2 million euros) equating to HEPS of 4.88 cents (2014 pro forma: 4.48 cents)

* Declared a dividend of 4.2 cents per share, relating to six months to Sept.30, 2015

* Sees adjusted diluted EPRA EPS for year ended March 31, 2016 of 10.32 cents per share, we remain on track to achieve our forecast

* Fluctuations in exchange rates used in our forecast will impact earnings

* H1 EPRA net asset value per share of 1.68 euros, an increase of 1.8 pct since year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.