Nov 26 (Reuters) - Aurskog Sparebank

* Says raised NOK 27 million ($3.12 million) in gross proceeds from planned equity issue

* Sold 150,000 new equity certificates at NOK 180 each

* Purpose of issue was to meet regulatory demands and enable growth for the bank

* Had originally announced plans to sell 120,000-150,000 certificates at NOK 175-189 each

* DNB Markets managed the equity issue