BRIEF-OTI Greentech buys out minority interests in VTT Maritime AS
November 25, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OTI Greentech buys out minority interests in VTT Maritime AS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - OTI Greentech AG :

* Buys out minority interests in VTT Maritime AS

* Purchase price paid in OTI Greentech shares (at 1.50 euro/ share)

* Revenue expectations for 2015 reduced, for 2016 significantly higher

* Reduces its revenue expectations for current year to 10 million euros ($10.7 million)

* Expects a significant increase in revenues to more than 20 million euros in 2016 and further growth beyond

* Expects positive group cash flows in 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

