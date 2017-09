BRIEF-RTX Q4 EBIT up at DKK 10.6 million

Nov 25 (Reuters) - RTX A/S :

* Q4 revenue 85.1 million Danish crowns ($12.1 million) versus 69.0 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 10.6 million crowns versus 7.2 million crowns year ago

* Expects 2015/16 revenue to range between 365 million-380 million crowns

* Expects 2015/16 EBIT between 54 million-60 million crowns and EBITDA between 58 million-66 million crowns

* Recommends dividends of 2.00 Danish crowns per share along with a share repurchase programme of 35.0 million Danish crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0492 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)