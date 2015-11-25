FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Santam headline earnings remain susceptible to inherent volatility of underwriting
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Santam headline earnings remain susceptible to inherent volatility of underwriting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd :

* Operational update to shareholders following the board meeting held on 25 November 2015

* Continued to achieve strong underwriting results following 30 June 2015 interim reporting period

* Group marginally improved gross written premium growth compared to first 6 months of 2015 financial year

* Return on insurance funds was positively impacted by increase in interest rates and improved returns on foreign currency assets

* Headline earnings remain susceptible to inherent volatility of underwriting and investment activities

* Investment performance was in line with market for period subsequent to 30 june 2015

* Group’s solvency margin as at 31 October 2015 is marginally above upper end of target range of 35 pct to 45 pct of net premiums

* Group benefited from impact of weaker rand on foreign currency assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

