BRIEF-Adocia announces positive phase 1b results of Biochaperone Combo

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Adocia SA :

* Announces positive Phase 1b results of BioChaperone Combo in patients with type 2 diabetes

* BioChaperone Combo demonstrates significantly superior early prandial action and late metabolic effect compared to Humalog Mix75/25, consistent with a previous clinical study on patients with type 1 diabetes

* Says the study established the “proof-of-concept” that BioChaperone Combo has a similar effect to the separate injections of Lantus and Humalog, based on these two parameters, in patient with type 2 diabetes

