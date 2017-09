Nov 25 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd :

* Sees net earnings for year ended Dec. 31, 2015 to be at least 25 percent lower than year earlier

* Expects 2015 net earnings to decline on increased impairment and redundancy charges

* Says impairment charges continue to be elevated and there may be further deterioration before year end