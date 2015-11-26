FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICA Gruppen forms property JV with 1:a AP-fonden, sells 13 properties
November 26, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ICA Gruppen forms property JV with 1:a AP-fonden, sells 13 properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen Says Company, Which Is 50%

* Ica real estate and första ap-fonden form secore fastigheter

* Initially the company will acquire 13 store properties from ICA Real Estate Sweden, in which ICA will be the main tenant

* Ica gruppen says sale of these properties by ica real estate will generate a capital gain of approximately sek 300 million

* The company, which is 50%-owned each by ica and första ap-fonden, will have an initial property portfolio worth approximately sek 1.1 billion

* Ica gruppen says company’s aim is to buy and own ica stores in strategic locations

* The formation of the jointly owned company is in line with ICA Real Estate’s strategy to maintain ICA’s influence in the respective marketplaces while freeing up capital for future investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

