BRIEF-SSP Group says full-year operating profit rises 10 pct
November 26, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SSP Group says full-year operating profit rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - SSP Group Plc :

* FY operating profit of 97.4 million pounds: up 17.6 pct in constant currency, and 10.1 pct at actual exchange rates

* FY like-for-like sales up 3.7 pct: driven by growth in air passenger travel and retailing initiatives

* FY revenue of 1.8 billion: up 4.3 pct on a constant currency basis; 0.3 pct at actual exchange rates

* FY operating margin up 50 basis points to 5.3 pct

* Final dividend of 2.2 pence per share, bringing full-year dividend to 4.3 pence per share

* New financial year has started in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

