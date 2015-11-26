FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paypoint says first-half results in line with expectations
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Paypoint says first-half results in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc :

* Overall results for first half are in line with our expectations, but weather warmer than expected

* Net revenue up 3.5 pct in retail networks

* Operating profits decreased by 5.0 pct as expected, from investment in mobile and lower revenues in online payments

* Online payments goodwill impairment of 18.2 million stg as offers have not met expectations

* First-half group transaction volumes at 399 million, up 6.9 pct

* Mobile and online transactions up 22.2 pct to 85.9 million

* Total retail network sites increased to 38,000 and Collect+ to 6,000 going into Christmas peak

* Net revenue increased by 2.4 pct over prior period to 59.3 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.