BRIEF-Paypoint says first-half results in line with expectations

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc :

* Overall results for first half are in line with our expectations, but weather warmer than expected

* Net revenue up 3.5 pct in retail networks

* Operating profits decreased by 5.0 pct as expected, from investment in mobile and lower revenues in online payments

* Online payments goodwill impairment of 18.2 million stg as offers have not met expectations

* First-half group transaction volumes at 399 million, up 6.9 pct

* Mobile and online transactions up 22.2 pct to 85.9 million

* Total retail network sites increased to 38,000 and Collect+ to 6,000 going into Christmas peak

* Net revenue increased by 2.4 pct over prior period to 59.3 million stg