Nov 26 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc

* Total revenue up 53.2 pct to 120.0 mln stg (Q3 2014: 78.3 mln stg) for nine months to Sept. 30 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA up 37.7 pct to 103.9 mln stg (Q3 2014: 75.4 mln stg)

* Profit before tax up 18.3 pct to 25.9 mln stg leading to profit attributable to shareholders up 20.3 pct to 20.4 mln stg

* Interim dividend for 2015 declared of 1.7p per share (Q3 2014: 1.7p per share)