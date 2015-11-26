BRIEF-McColl's CEO named non-executive chairman

Nov 26 (Reuters) - McColl’s Retail Group Plc :

* Announces that, as stated at time of IPO, James Lancaster is intending to step down from his position as chief executive

* Search will now commence to find a successor, with Lancaster remaining in role until a replacement is identified

* Board has asked Lancaster to take over as non- executive chairman and he has agreed to carry out this role until AGM in April 2017