BRIEF-McColl's CEO named non-executive chairman
November 26, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-McColl's CEO named non-executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - McColl’s Retail Group Plc :

* Announces that, as stated at time of IPO, James Lancaster is intending to step down from his position as chief executive

* Search will now commence to find a successor, with Lancaster remaining in role until a replacement is identified

* Board has asked Lancaster to take over as non- executive chairman and he has agreed to carry out this role until AGM in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

