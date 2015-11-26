FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kardan Q3 net result turns to profit of 4.3 million euros
November 26, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kardan Q3 net result turns to profit of 4.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kardan NV

* Reports Q3 net profit of 4.3 million euros ($4.56 million) compared to loss of 7.5 million euros a year ago

* Q3 total revenues are 54.2 million euros compared to 40.3 million euros a year ago

* Says given that company is exposed to the currency movements of the NIS and the RMB versus the Euro its results are dependent to a large extent on these currency movements and therefore the company cannot give guidance on its results Source text: bit.ly/1OhMJ05 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

