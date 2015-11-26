FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurosic accompanies Pierre et Vacances in new German project
November 26, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurosic accompanies Pierre et Vacances in new German project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Eurosic SA :

* Accompanies Center Parcs in its European expansion through development of new project in Germany

* Eurosic and Pierre et Vacances-Center Parcs have concluded exclusive agreement for acquisition by Eurosic of Center Parcs Allgäu development project, the delivery of which is scheduled for late 2018, early 2019

* Says investment is in the range of 255 million euros ($270.56 million) and to project will be fully leased to Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs under long lease term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
