BRIEF-Sopra Steria to support Thales in SAP transformation programme
#IT Services & Consulting
November 26, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sopra Steria to support Thales in SAP transformation programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Says to have been selected by Thales for its ERP France programme, the aim of which is to increase its business productivity, establish consistency and fluidity between its separate units, and reduce its risks and operating costs

* Contract covers the construction and deployment of a shared SAP solution for six of the group’s entities in France

* Programme will last for nearly five years Source text: bit.ly/1TgfI4k Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
