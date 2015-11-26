FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-YOC 9-mth sales stable at EUR 6.6 mln
November 26, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-YOC 9-mth sales stable at EUR 6.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - YOC AG :

* 9-month revenue of YOC group remained at previous year’s level at 6.6 million euros ($7.0 million) (9 months 2014: 6.6 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA stood at -1.8 million euros (9 months 2014: -2.1 million euros)

* Operating results of YOC Group before amortisation/depreciation came to -1.1 million euros in first nine months of financial year 2015 (9 months 2014: -0.9 million euros)

* Company expects a 15 pct to 20 pct sales increase year-on-year in current Q4

* In financial year 2015 as a whole would, for first time in three years, achieve growth on annual comparison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

