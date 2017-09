Nov 26 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Q1 2015/16 net profit 9.6 million euros ($10.2 million), down by 3.8 million euros year on year

* Q1 2015/16 operating revenue 13.6 million euros, down by 4.2 million euros year on year

