BRIEF-Competition Commission says to appeal SCA's decision in Premier Foods matter
November 26, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Competition Commission says to appeal SCA's decision in Premier Foods matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Competition Commission:

* Competition Commission says to appeal decision of Supreme Court of appeal in Premier Foods matter

* Lodged application on Nov.25 for leave to appeal to constitutional court against judgment, order of Supreme Court Of Appeal (SCA) delivered on Nov.4

* Effect of SCA’s judgement is that victims of bread cartel will not be able to institute a civil claim for damages against Premier

* Tribunal found that Premier together with Pioneer Foods (pty) Ltd, Tiger Brands (pty) Ltd and Foodcorp (pty) Ltd had participated in bread cartel

* Is concerned that decision of SCA precludes victims of bread cartel from exercising their right to sue Premier for damages suffered

* Victims of bread cartel will be able to institute civil claims against other three firms in cartel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

