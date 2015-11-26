BRIEF-Anchor Group buys 50 pct stake in Portfolio Bureau Group

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Anchor Group Ltd :

* Acquisition of 50 pct interest in Portfolio Bureau Group

* Has entered into agreements in terms of which it will acquire, through a subscription for new shares, 50 pct of Portfolio Bureau Proprietary Ltd

* Aggregate subscription price is R125 million, to be settled through cash payment of R93.75 million, issue of 2.5 million shares at R12.50 per share

* Subscription proceeds received will be used to settle declared dividends to St Louis Investments Proprietary Limited, Legacy Investment Trust, Monsoon Trust and Norman van Rooyen