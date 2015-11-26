BRIEF-Innofactor to deliver situational information system for Metro's total security

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc :

* Has been selected for delivering a situational information system for the Metro’s total security

* Purchase price (excluding VAT) given by customer of procurement for four year contract period is 2,909,500 euros ($3.09 million)

* System delivery is planned to be implemented during 2016 and 2017

* Framework arrangement to be established will be valid at most for 15 years

* Total value of overall contract period will be 7,025,500 euros

($1 = 0.9423 euros)