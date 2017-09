Nov 26 (Reuters) - Browar Gontyniec SA :

* Andrzej Szwarc, company’s chairman of supervisory board, buys 1,150,000 series F shares of company at 1 zloty each

* Jacek Siwek, company's member of supervisory board, buys 1,350,000 series Fshares of company at 1 zloty each