BRIEF-North Media Group to be organised in four business lines, CEO resigns

* The North Media A/S Group to be organised in four lines of business, each with their own focus
* Group will be organised in four business lines with related subsidiaries: FK Distribution A/S, North Media Aviser A/S, North Media Online A/S and BEKEY A/S
* CEO Lars Nymann Andersen has decided to resign as part of change in group structure
* From Jan. 1, 2016 CFO Kåre Wigh will be CEO on new Executive Board
