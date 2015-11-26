BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Scotland says completed tender on senior debt securities

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland :

* Completed its recent tender on certain US dollar, sterling and euro senior debt securities of Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc

* Take up rate of tender was 56.5 pct with a total of 2.4 billion stg tendered.

* Upon completion of purchase RBS will recognise a loss of about 265 million stg in its Q4 2015 results

* Transactions expected to result in saving of interest expense of 455 million stg over life of relevant debt securities, which have contractual maturities between 2017 and 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)