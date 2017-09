Nov 27 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj :

* Will pay additional dividend

* Decided to distribute 0.25 euro per share as additional dividend (4,220,342.75 euros ($4.5 million) in total)

* Dividend record date Nov. 30, 2015

* Dividend will be paid on Dec. 7, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)