BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding exercises pre-emptive rights
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding exercises pre-emptive rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Exercise of pre-emptive rights

* Expected net proceeds of capital increase amount to at least 70.0 million Swiss francs ($68.4 million)

* 1,323,868,992 new registered shares corresponding to 92.36 pct of offered 1,433,387,664 new registered shares have been subscribed by exercising pre-emptive rights

* Any new registered shares not taken up in share offering will be subscribed by Lamesa Holding s.a. At offer price of 0.05 Swiss francs per offered share Source text - bit.ly/1lkKUE3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0235 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

