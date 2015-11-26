FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Londonmetric says H1 rental income up 10 pct
November 26, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Londonmetric says H1 rental income up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc

* Like for like income growth of 2.1 pct and ERV growth of 2.7 pct for six mths ended Sept. 30

* EPRA NAV per share 146.6p at Sept. 30 versus 128.8p a year ago

* Interim dividend of 3.5p per share, 107 pct covered

* HY rental income up 10 pct to 31.7 mln stg (HY15: 28.9 mln stg)

* Reported profit 64.3 mln stg versus 69.7 mln stg a year ago

* Strong first half underpins dividend progression at full year

* Expect to announce further distribution acquisitions in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

