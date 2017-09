Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hippo Valley Estates Ltd :

* 6-Months ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $70.2 million versus $82.5 million year ago

* 6 month profit before tax of $2.6 million versus $11.7 million year ago

* Says “results for half year ended 30 sept 2015 attained in environment characterised by difficult trading conditions”

* Sees company sugar production increasing to around 270,000 tons by 2018/19