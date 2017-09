Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mashonaland Holdings Ltd :

* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of $5.9 million versus $6.8 million year ago

* Year-Ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before tax $4.3 million versus profit of $758,896 year ago

* Says the Board has deemed "prudent" not to declare dividend in current economic environment Source text (bit.ly/1XsLk7n) Further company coverage: