Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mashonaland Holdings Ltd :

* Says appointment of Ronald Mutandagayi as chairman of the company with effect from Sept. 2 , 2015

* Ronald Mutandagayi takes over from Ambrose Chinembiri who has been acting chairman since Feb. 15, 2015

* Says Ronald Mutandagayi is currently the group chief executive of ZB Financial Holdings