BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum says all lawsuits against AGM resolutions withdrawn

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum AG

* All law suits against the resolutions of the general meeting of Rhoen-Klinikum withdrawn

* Two plaintiffs remaining have withdrawn their lawsuits against resolution of general meeting of 12 June 2013

* Separate law suits filed against 2014 AGM resolution regarding election of Ludwig Georg Braun into supervisory board have also been withdrawn

* Expects change of articles to be entered into commercial register in a timely manner