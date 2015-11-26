FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum says all lawsuits against AGM resolutions withdrawn
November 26, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum says all lawsuits against AGM resolutions withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum AG

* All law suits against the resolutions of the general meeting of Rhoen-Klinikum withdrawn

* Two plaintiffs remaining have withdrawn their lawsuits against resolution of general meeting of 12 June 2013

* Separate law suits filed against 2014 AGM resolution regarding election of Ludwig Georg Braun into supervisory board have also been withdrawn

* Expects change of articles to be entered into commercial register in a timely manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
