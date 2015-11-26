FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vossloh comments on FY 2015-2017 outlook
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
November 26, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vossloh comments on FY 2015-2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* For 2015 anticipates for the group, excluding the business unit that is up for sale, sales in the amount of approximately 1.13 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to 1.16 billion euros after 1.1 billion euros in financial year 2014

* Sales growth 2016 of between 5 pct and 10 pct expected

* EBIT margin 2016 will be between 4.0 pct and 4.5 pct

* Planning for 2017 targets EBIT margin of between 5.5 pct and 6.0 pct on the basis of the current group structure Source text - bit.ly/1jlhaW7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.