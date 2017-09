Nov 26 (Reuters) - DNB ASA said:

* Bjørn Erik Naess, CFO in DNB, has bought 4,000 shares in the bank at a price of NOK 111,70. After this transaction, Naess owns 48,880 shares

* Ottar Ertzeid, member of DNB Management Board and Head of DNB Markets has bough 7,578 shares in at a price of NOK 111.90. After this transaction Ertzeid owns 200,000 shares Further company coverage: