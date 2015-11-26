BRIEF-Wendel contributes 31 mln euros to capital increase financing 2 acquisitions

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Wendel SA :

* Contributes 31 million euros ($32.9 million) to a capital increase to finance acquisitions of Afripack and Pemara

* Investment has been realized in respect of a 50 million euro total capital increase by Constantia Flexibles

* Maxburg Capital Partners finalized the purchase from Wendel of a minority stake in Constantia Flexibles for 100 million euros representing around 11 pct of the share capital

* Wendel’s total investment in Constantia Flexibles now amounts to 571 million euros, remains controlling shareholder of company with 61.4 pct of its capital

