BRIEF-Wendel contributes 31 mln euros to capital increase financing 2 acquisitions
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wendel contributes 31 mln euros to capital increase financing 2 acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Wendel SA :

* Contributes 31 million euros ($32.9 million) to a capital increase to finance acquisitions of Afripack and Pemara

* Investment has been realized in respect of a 50 million euro total capital increase by Constantia Flexibles

* Maxburg Capital Partners finalized the purchase from Wendel of a minority stake in Constantia Flexibles for 100 million euros representing around 11 pct of the share capital

* Wendel’s total investment in Constantia Flexibles now amounts to 571 million euros, remains controlling shareholder of company with 61.4 pct of its capital

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
