BRIEF-Sumol+Compal 9-month net profit down at 4.1 mln euros

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :

* 9-month turnover 264.7 million euros ($280.8 million) versus 232.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit of 4.1 million euros versus 6.5 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 36.5 million euros, up 12.4 percent year on year

* Net debt at end-Sept. at 235.3 million euros versus 266.4 million euros at end-Sept. 2014

* Sees FY 2015 result significantly higher than last year despite slowdown in Angola in the last quarter

Source text: bit.ly/1IjSl3v

