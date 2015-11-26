FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AIB places 500 million euros of AT1 bond
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AIB places 500 million euros of AT1 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc :

* Agreed to issue eur 500 million euros fixed rate resettable AT1 perpetual contingent temporary write-down securities

* Coupon for initial fixed rate period until december 2020 has been fixed at 7.375 pct

* Transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Hsbc, Davy and Goodbody Stockbrokers

* Transaction attracted about 4.75 billion euros of total demand from a diverse range of international investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
