BRIEF-Realdolmen H1 total result turns to profit of 4.2 mln euros

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Realdolmen NV

* Reports H1 total profit for the period of 4.2 million euros ($4.46 million) compared to loss of 2.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 REBIT is 4.2 million euros compared to 1.4 million euros a year ago

* Announces half year turnover growth of 0.9 percent, with strong products turnover but slightly decreasing service turnover

* Reports H1 4.1 percent EBIT margin from continuing operations compared to 0.8 percent last year

* Says H1 cash balances are at 18.793 million euros, reflecting a negative cash movement of 10.259 million euros including the 9.718 million euros debt repayment in July 2015

* Expects Products Business turnover to be about last year’s while margins should decrease due to competitive market pressure

* Says full year turnover of Services Business will slightly decrease

* Says full year margins in Professional Services are expected to be in line with previous year while Business Solutions margins should show improvement

* Expects full year overall REBIT margins to be about last year's level Source text: bit.ly/1Peiwk0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)