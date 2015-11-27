FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Realdolmen H1 total result turns to profit of 4.2 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
November 27, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Realdolmen H1 total result turns to profit of 4.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Realdolmen NV

* Reports H1 total profit for the period of 4.2 million euros ($4.46 million) compared to loss of 2.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 REBIT is 4.2 million euros compared to 1.4 million euros a year ago

* Announces half year turnover growth of 0.9 percent, with strong products turnover but slightly decreasing service turnover

* Reports H1 4.1 percent EBIT margin from continuing operations compared to 0.8 percent last year

* Says H1 cash balances are at 18.793 million euros, reflecting a negative cash movement of 10.259 million euros including the 9.718 million euros debt repayment in July 2015

* Expects Products Business turnover to be about last year’s while margins should decrease due to competitive market pressure

* Says full year turnover of Services Business will slightly decrease

* Says full year margins in Professional Services are expected to be in line with previous year while Business Solutions margins should show improvement

* Expects full year overall REBIT margins to be about last year's level Source text: bit.ly/1Peiwk0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.