BRIEF-Orco Property Group 9 month loss widens to 20.8 mln euros

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Reports 9 month net loss attributable to owners of 20.8 million euros ($22.11 million) compared to loss of 18.3 million euros a year ago

* Operating result as of September 2015 is loss of 12.1 million euros compared to gain of 21.0 million euros over same period in 2014

* Revenue as at September 2015 decreased by 74.8 million euros year-on-year to 9.9 million euros

* Adjusted EBITDA amounts to loss of 2.1 million euros as at Sept. 30, 2015 compared to loss of 3.1 million euros in September 2014