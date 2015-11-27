BRIEF-Zublin Immobiliere France H1 net loss narrows to 14.0 mln euros

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Zublin Immobiliere France SA :

* Reports H1 net operating loss of 1.8 million euros ($1.91 million) compared to loss of 55.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net consolidated loss is 14.0 million euros compared to loss of 61.6 million euros a year ago

* Gross rental income at September 30, 2015 for half year is 2.7 million euros compared to 3.6 million euros as at September 30, 2014

* Says the results of both 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 financial years will be impacted by the financial vacancy and rent-free periods granted to new tenants will keep on weighing on cash