BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg 9-month net profit RUB 2.7 bln, down 34.5% YR/YR

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg :

* 9-month net profit 2.7 billion roubles ($40.75 million), down 34.5 pct versus year ago

* 9-month net interest income 12.3 billion roubles, down 5 pct versus year ago

* 9-month net fee and commission income 2.9 billion roubles, up 9.4 pct versus year ago

* 9-month provision for loan impairments 8.88 billion roubles versus 4.37 billion roubles year ago

* Says as at Oct. 1 its Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios were 10.3 pct and 16.3 pct respectively ($1 = 66.2500 roubles)