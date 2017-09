Nov 27 (Reuters) - Future Plc

* FY revenue from continuing operations 59.8 million stg versus 66.0 million stg

* Loss before tax from continuing operations of 2.3 million stg versus 35.4 million stg

* Expect to continue to grow group’s profitability in current financial year

* Board is not recommending a final dividend for year