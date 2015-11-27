BRIEF-Worldline announces summary proceedings ruling regarding ANTAI contract

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Worldline SA :

* Says as previously announced, it has appealed against the French administration’s intention not to renew with Worldline the automated traffic offence processing contract (which had been notified at the end of October 2015)

* Says the judge, ruling in summary proceedings, has notified its decision to overrule Worldline’s appeal

* Says this decision will have no impact in 2015 and should have a limited OMDA impact in 2016 at Worldline level, given the necessary anticipated extension and transition related activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)