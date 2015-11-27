FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Financials announces transactions on its shares
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordic Financials announces transactions on its shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Nordic Financials ASA :

* Svend Egil Larsen has via Selaco entered into agreement to sell 363,820 shares in Nordic Financials at 6.0 Norwegian crowns ($0.7) per share

* Additionally, Svend Egil Larsen via Selaco sells 157,418 shares in Nordic Financials on Jan. 31, 2016

* After transactions Larsen will hold no shares in Nordic Financials

* Aega AS buys 728,976 shares in Nordic Financials on Nov. 27

* In addition Aega signs an agreement to purchase additional 315,415 shares in Nordic Financials with implementation Jan. 31, 2016

* After acquisitions Aega will own 1,044,391 shares, representing about 47.28 pct of shares and votes in the company

* Chairman Lars T. Brandeggen sells 365,156 shares in Nordic Financials as of Nov. 27

* In addition, Brandeggen sells 157,997 shares in Nordic Financials as of Jan. 31, 2016

* After transactions Brandeggen will hold no shares in Nordic Financials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6532 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
