BRIEF-Nordic Financials announces transactions on its shares

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Nordic Financials ASA :

* Svend Egil Larsen has via Selaco entered into agreement to sell 363,820 shares in Nordic Financials at 6.0 Norwegian crowns ($0.7) per share

* Additionally, Svend Egil Larsen via Selaco sells 157,418 shares in Nordic Financials on Jan. 31, 2016

* After transactions Larsen will hold no shares in Nordic Financials

* Aega AS buys 728,976 shares in Nordic Financials on Nov. 27

* In addition Aega signs an agreement to purchase additional 315,415 shares in Nordic Financials with implementation Jan. 31, 2016

* After acquisitions Aega will own 1,044,391 shares, representing about 47.28 pct of shares and votes in the company

* Chairman Lars T. Brandeggen sells 365,156 shares in Nordic Financials as of Nov. 27

* In addition, Brandeggen sells 157,997 shares in Nordic Financials as of Jan. 31, 2016

* After transactions Brandeggen will hold no shares in Nordic Financials