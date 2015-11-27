FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Freedom Property sees headline loss for 6-mnths to Aug. 31 between 0.39-0.41 cents/shr
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Freedom Property sees headline loss for 6-mnths to Aug. 31 between 0.39-0.41 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Freedom Property Fund Ltd :

* Sees headline loss per share of between 0.39 cents and 0.41 cents for six months ended 31 August 2015

* HEPS to be down by 167.2 pct and 170.7 pct compared to headline earnings per share of 0.58 cents published in previous period

* Will report an attributable loss per share of between 9 - 10 cents for six months ended 31 August 2015, down between 120.1.pct - 122.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.