Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank Zenit PJSC :

* Says sets placement date for 10-year 5 billion rouble ($75.49 million) BO-10 series bonds at Dec. 3

* Bookbuilding for the bonds is scheduled for Dec.1

($1 = 66.2350 roubles)