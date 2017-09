Nov 27 (Reuters) - William Demant Holding A/S & Audika Group SA:

* William Demant launches public tender followed by squeeze out on Audika Groupe

* Tender price is 17.79 euros ($18.83) per share

* Offer is valid for 10 days

* Offer concerns the total number of 434,592 shares, reflecting 4.60 percent of capital Source text: bit.ly/1XkDnX8 Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)