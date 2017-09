Nov 27 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd :

* Consolidated revenues for six months to Sept at 37.8 billion rand, up 10%

* Trading profit grew 34% to 15.3 billion rand

* Core headline earnings increased 45 pct to 8.8 billion rand

* Headline earnings per N ordinary share at 1,432 cents