FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elumeo 9-month revenue up 8.2 pct at 54.1 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 27, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elumeo 9-month revenue up 8.2 pct at 54.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Elumeo SE :

* 9-month revenue in reporting period increased by 8.2 pct to 54.1 million euros ($57.43 million) compared to same period of prior year (first nine months of 2014: 50.0 million euros)

* Adjusted EBITDA for first nine months of 2015 amounted to -1.1 million euros (prior-year period: 2.8 million euros)

* EBITDA impacted primarily by non-recurring items related to move in UK in Q3 of 2015

* For 2015 as a whole, expects consolidated sales to be slightly above last year’s figure of 70.8 million euros and a positive adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.