Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sun Limited:

* David Anderson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company

* David Anderson will assume his functions as from 8 February 2016, subject to approvals being obtained from the regulatory bodies

* Until Feb 8, executive committee of Board of Directors of Sun, chaired by Jean-Pierre Dalais, will continue to ensure business continuity Source text (bit.ly/1OjIQaT)