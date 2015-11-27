FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-203 Web Group Q3 EBITDA swings to profit of SEK 1.5 million
November 27, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-203 Web Group Q3 EBITDA swings to profit of SEK 1.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - 203 Web Group publ AB :

* Q3 net sales 11.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.33 million) versus 11.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 1.5 million crowns versus loss 1.0 million crowns year ago

* Says managed to achieve its earlier communicated target to reach profitability by end of year, already in Q3

* Sees myTastes traffic in Q4 to be better than in Q3, at the same level as last year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7234 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

