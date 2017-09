BRIEF-Pasal Real Estate Development Q3 net loss narrows to 2.71 million euros

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Pasal Real Estate Development SA :

* Q3 2015 turnover, in terms of leasing revenue at 0.46 million euros ($488,428) versus 0.58 million euros year ago

* Q3 2015 net loss at 2.71 million euros versus 0.19 million euros year ago

* Q3 2015 EBITDA loss at 0.32 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.12 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 0.14 million euros versus 0.07 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QKxpuz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)